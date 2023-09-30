September ’23 Review Roundup

BB//ANG3L

Tinashe

NICE LIFE / 2023

Curtailing the Excesses of 333, Tinashe finally lives up to her potential that’s shown itself in fits and starts for a near decade. At 20 Minutes, BB//ANG3L breezes by, with production influenced the wide world of electronica, be it the garage shuffle of “Gravity”, the bassy dub of “Talk To Me Nice” , or the slinking haze of “None Of my Business” sounding like if Whitearmor produced an SWV song. In alt-r&b, a genre that all too often relies on~the vibe~to mask lazy songwriting, BB//ANG3L proves that both atmospherics and solid songwriting can coexist and enhance each other. – rushesTo