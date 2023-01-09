August Museletter Review Roundup

Written by the then-closeted George Michael during the peak of AIDS, Prejudice aches with desire and sorrow in equal parts. On Prejudice Michael trades in the synthetics of his debut LP for a sound closer to Sade than Duran Duran–or WHAM! for that matter–blending elements of smooth soul, funk, dance-pop, ‘60s soft pop, and bossa nova. Highlights include the spacey “Cowboys and Angels”, the surprisingly bitter “Freedom ‘90” and the emotional centerpiece “Waiting for That Day.” – rushesTo

The Pod

Ween

SHIMMY / 1991

The Pod was named after the home the band wrote and recorded the album in. During the recording process, the band contracted mononucleosis, and, according to liner notes, also inhaled 5 cans of Scotchgard. This is reflected in the sound of the record, which is a grimy sound the band calls “brown.” The tracks “Dr. Rock” and “Mononucleosis” best reflect the overall sound of the record, but Ween also show off poppier tendencies with tracks like ‘Oh My Dear (Falling in Love)’ and ‘Pork Roll Egg and Cheese.’ – Rattenkoenig