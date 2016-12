KDVS news’ Rebekah Velasco reports on a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in Kelseyville, Ca, a CDP in Lake County, placed two hours north of Sacramento. Vipassana is an Indian meditation tradition aimed towards eliminating stress, suffering, and anxiety. Participants abstain from all forms of communication for the 10-day period, such as speaking, sign language, writing, and eye contact. (Image: laurainwonderland.org)