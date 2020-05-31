May 2020 Kurated

When asked why they picked these songs, here’s how our core-staff responded:

On choosing “I’m Bad” by LL Cool J:

“Reminds me of The Last Dance & MJ taking everything personally.”

– Raj Bhatia, Head of Web & Tech Development

On choosing “No More Sex” by Theoretical Girls:

“I think this song has the right attitude about life. Sometimes you just have to look at the people around you and scream at yourself as you realize that you can choose to do something on your own. How bout we learn to love for a change.”

– Jaime Rios, Music Department

On choosing “Is It Love?” by Ose:

“Love Arushi’s work, modular take on indian raag”

– Ammaar Vayani, Assistant General Manager

On choosing “To Climb the Cliff” by Antena:

“bossa nova electronic dream pop magic”

– Julia, Design Director

Listen to the playlist below: