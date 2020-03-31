March 2020 Kurated

When asked why they picked these songs, here’s how our core-staff responded:

On choosing “Cut ‘Em Off” by Dizzee Rascal:

“This was the song that introduced me / got me into grime. I heard it in an NTS set one day and that shit was bumpin. Recently rediscovered it on one of my old playlists and been playing it everyday for a week cuz that shit goes harddd, makes me feel like a boss ass bitch you feel?”

– Jiji Patricio, Co-Events Director

On choosing “Memory Loss” by Deltron 3030:

“Insane instrumentation and sampling, great album to post up and chill to”

– Chris Alam, Co-Staff Development Coordinator

On choosing “Party In Me” by Yung Bae:

“For all those times that you just want to dance in your room during this period of social distancing. A whole vibe.”

– Raj Bhatia, Head of Web & Tech Development

Stay safe at home and wash your hands. Listen to the playlist below: