January 2020 Kurated
When asked why they picked these songs, here’s how they responded:
On choosing “(They Long to Be) Close To You” by The Cranberries:
“I love this cover because it makes me feel 10 different emotions at once. I had this song stuck in my head for about a week.”
– Deanna Gasparyan, Public Affairs Director
On choosing “Touched By An Angel” by Dao Jones:
“I like songs that make me feel like I have a purpose even when I don’t. This song helps me get through cold bike rides and doing the dishes.”
– Jay Lounds, Public Relations Director
On choosing “10%” by Kaytranada:
“Really just a vibe. Love how Kaytranada’s production blends really well with Kali’s voice.”
– Raj Bhatia, Web & Technology Development
On choosing “UH UH BALANÇOU [JLZ & LYCOX]” by JLZ & DJ Lycox
“Bruh bruh how can you not dance”
– Noel Fernandez, General Manager
On choosing “Pasito Tun, Tun” by Billo’s Caracas Boys:
“This goes so hard. It’s the anthem of my people. Watch me bust a move.”
– Jaime Rios, Music Department
Listen to the playlist below: