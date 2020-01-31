January 2020 Kurated

When asked why they picked these songs, here’s how they responded:

On choosing “(They Long to Be) Close To You” by The Cranberries:

“I love this cover because it makes me feel 10 different emotions at once. I had this song stuck in my head for about a week.”

– Deanna Gasparyan, Public Affairs Director

On choosing “Touched By An Angel” by Dao Jones:

“I like songs that make me feel like I have a purpose even when I don’t. This song helps me get through cold bike rides and doing the dishes.”

– Jay Lounds, Public Relations Director

On choosing “10%” by Kaytranada:

“Really just a vibe. Love how Kaytranada’s production blends really well with Kali’s voice.”

– Raj Bhatia, Web & Technology Development

On choosing “UH UH BALANÇOU [JLZ & LYCOX]” by JLZ & DJ Lycox

“Bruh bruh how can you not dance”

– Noel Fernandez, General Manager

On choosing “Pasito Tun, Tun” by Billo’s Caracas Boys:

“This goes so hard. It’s the anthem of my people. Watch me bust a move.”

– Jaime Rios, Music Department

Listen to the playlist below: