December 2019 Kurated (Decade Favorites)
This month, our core staff picked some songs that were some of their favorites that came out this decade. When asked why they picked these songs, here’s how they responded:
On choosing “Iota” by Angel Olsen:
“Angel Olsen has been my favorite artist for many years of this decade & this song carried me through high school into college. I feel that Angel has given me music to grow up to and as I’ve gotten older I continuously return to all of her music, connecting to her words and sounds in each phase of my life.”
– Julia Pierce, Design Director
On choosing “Paprika Pony” by Kim Gordon:
“I’m so impressed with this entire album, but this song has to be my favorite! It goes hard.”
– Deanna Gasparyan, Public Affairs Director
On choosing “Only Girl (In The World)” by Rihanna:
“Icon”
– Alanis Gordillo, Co-Events Director
On choosing “Fashion Killa” by A$AP Rocky:
“This is one of the most charming songs to listen to on Rocky’s debut album. I think it is notable that his appreciation for high fashion and beauty is shared through love and affection, which is something we all want at all times.”
– Cosme Medina, Live In Studio A Co-Director
Listen to the playlist below. Happy holidays and see you in the new year!